Outlaw King, which will be available to stream on Netflix on November 9 , is nearly 20 minutes shorter than it was when it first screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. That leaner approach is probably to ensure that people watching on their computers won’t sign off before the end, but the film is better for the trim. Still, it’s the kind of movie that would be a lot more engrossing on a big screen (even if it means you can’t pause during that scene ), and despite a very limited awards-qualifying theatrical release, most viewers will probably end up catching this one from their couch. Part of what made Braveheart so mythical in Hollywood canon was the sheer grandeur of the production. Outlaw King has assembled a stellar cast, but it lacks the urgency of why this all matters beyond the lives of the people we’re seeing duke it out.