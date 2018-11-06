Mackenzie, who previously directed Pine in Hell or High Water, really commits to the sheer scale of medieval warfare, in all its bloody, dirty, smelly glory. Each battle scene will have you genuinely wondering how anyone might survive the barrage of arrows, swords, axes — you name it — flying around at any given time. And indeed many don’t, including a number of beautiful, glossy horses. But the film punctuates those brutal scenes with gorgeous, sweeping shots of the Scottish landscape our band of outlaws are fighting to hold on to.