The Hollywood Chris Rankings Have Shifted Thanks To One Naked Chris Pine

Chris Pine is going where no Hollywood Chris has gone before — apart from on a date with me. In the new movie Outlaw King, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, Vulture reports that the actor, who plays Robert The Bruce, a Scottish lord from the 14th century, whips it out not once, but twice in two different nude scenes.
The film is landing on Netflix November 9, which means you can skip straight to the goods if you so desire. Vulture says you can get your first peek at the Pine Penis a third of the way through the movie in a sex scene with Florence Pugh (who plays his wife), and then in full a little later when he takes off his tunic to go for a swim. Both glimpses area apparently brief, but briefs has he not.
Advertisement
The biopic will also be playing in select theaters on November 9th. Your move, Pratt, Evans, and Hemsworth.
Advertisement