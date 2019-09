Chris Pine Is A Burly, Blue-Eyed Outlaw In Netflix's Latest Oscar-Bait

Chris Pine is a man of many talents. Throughout his career, he's tapped into his political side his darker, more inquisitive roots , and his self-sacrificing nature . Now, with the help of a well-rehearsed accent, he's traveling across the pond and transforming himself into a Scottish warrior for Netflix's upcoming historical drama, Outlaw King , which will premiere globally on November 9. And let me tell you, you will never have been more impressed by (read: thirstier for) this blue-eyed actor as you will be while watching him wield around a giant sword.