Trevor sacrificd himself in the final moments of Wonder Woman, much to the dismay of fans. Given the loose rules of the superhero genre, though, there was a chance that Pine would return. Wonder Woman 1984, the sequel, will take place nearly six decades later than the 2017 film, which took place during World War I. Diana (Gal Gadot) has a generous lifespan, and we know from Justice League that she'll live on all the way to present day. Trevor is human, but there are definitely ways that he might be able to circumvent his World War I death. (How did he die? He detonated a poisoned bomb in a plane that he was piloting. So yeah, he's definitely dead!)