Chris Pine Is A Burly, Blue-Eyed Outlaw In Netflix's Latest Oscar-Bait

Chris Pine is a man of many talents. Throughout his career, he's tapped into his political side, his darker, more inquisitive roots, and his self-sacrificing nature. Now, with the help of a well-rehearsed accent, he's travelling to our shores and transforming himself into a Scottish warrior for Netflix's upcoming historical drama, Outlaw King, which will premiere globally on 9th November. And let me tell you, you will never have been more impressed by (read: thirstier for) this blue-eyed actor as you will be while watching him wield around a giant sword.
The film tells the story of Robert the Bruce (Pine), who, according to a press release from Netflix, transformed himself from a lowly nobleman to a feared king and warrior. Based on true events, Outlaw King follows Robert as he tries to free Scotland from Edward I of England, a tyrannical leader who violently occupied his home country.
In order to succeed, Robert must take the Scottish crown and rally a crew of disenfranchised men to fight (and possibly die) alongside him in hopes of overthrowing Edward and his son, the Prince of Wales. Though saddened to be separated from his wife and children, Robert maintains a stoic exterior as he liberates his country. As he says in a thick Scottish accent, "The people are desperate for justice," and he's just the man to deliver.
Netflix released the official trailer for the film on Monday, and from what we've seen so far, it's a visually stunning masterpiece that will no doubt be considered for an Oscar nomination. After all, director David Mackenzie already knows how to work his way into the Academy's heart. In 2017, his film Hell or High Water earned a total of four nominations.
Outlaw King also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Florence Pugh, and Stephen Dillane. Watch the thrilling trailer below:
