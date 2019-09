Chris Pine Is The First Hollywood Chris To Take On This Political Role

Chris Pine has been busy since Wonder Woman, too. In addition to the Hulu project, Pine has another limited series on the horizon. He's starring as a former Marine in Patty Jenkins' upcoming TNT series One Day She'll Darken. The six-episode series is inspired by the events surrounding the real-life "Black Dahlia" murder from 1947. Pine is executive producing that series as well. He's also starring in the upcoming A Wrinkle In Time and Outlaw King — with all these new projects, he might just become your favorite Hollywood Chris.