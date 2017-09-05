Chris Pine Is The First Hollywood Chris To Take On This Political Role

It's not a superhero franchise, but Chris Pine is taking on a project unlike anything he and his fellow Chrises have done before.
Deadline reported Tuesday that the Wonder Woman actor will star in a Hulu limited series about Robert F. Kennedy. The late senator was assassinated while running for president in 1968. In addition to starring in the series, Pine will also serve as an executive producer on hte project.
The new series doesn't have a title yet, but it will use Larry Tye's 2016 biography Bobby Kennedy: The Making Of A Liberal Icon as its primary source material. The biography included interviews with people close to Kennedy, including his widow, Ethel, Deadline noted. Todd E. Kessler, co-executive producer of The Good Wife, will be behind the scenes on the project as a writer and executive producer.
This won't be the first Kennedy-related Hulu series, either. The streaming service's 11.22.63, based on Stephen King's novel, explored John F. Kennedy's assassination. Robert F. Kennedy served as his brother's attorney general, TV Line noted, before his own presidential campaign.
Chris Pine has been busy since Wonder Woman, too. In addition to the Hulu project, Pine has another limited series on the horizon. He's starring as a former Marine in Patty Jenkins' upcoming TNT series One Day She'll Darken. The six-episode series is inspired by the events surrounding the real-life "Black Dahlia" murder from 1947. Pine is executive producing that series as well. He's also starring in the upcoming A Wrinkle In Time and Outlaw King — with all these new projects, he might just become your favorite Hollywood Chris.
