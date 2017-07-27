Looks like Patty Jenkins has chosen her favorite Chris! Of course it was a no-brainer after his portrayal of Steve Trevor in Jenkins' Wonder Woman. This time, instead of playing a dreamy war hero, Chris Pine will play Jay Singletary, a former Marine who's stuck on a murder case he reported on years earlier.
The series will tackle the true story of Fauna Hodel as the search for her birth mom leads her down a dark path. She ends up connecting to Dr. George Hodel, a gynecologist who's involved in the mysterious "Black Dahlia" murder in 1947. Meanwhile, Pine's character is also on the case, hung up on the events of the murder.
The show will be a six-episode series, based on One Day She'll Darken, the autobiography of Fauna Hodel, who was abandoned by her teenage mother. Along with Jenkins, Michael Sugar from 13 Reasons Why, Sam Sheridan (author of A Fighter’s Heart and the show's writer), and Chris Pine himself will executive produce. Jenkins is signed up to direct the pilot, but it is unknown whether she'll stay on for more episodes.
It may depend on whether she signs on to direct Wonder Woman 2. So far, it seems that Jenkins is involved in the production, but not necessarily as a director. Jenkins has previously expressed excitement towards returning to Wonder Woman and the DC Franchise. After the great response to the first movie, that excitement must have only grown.
Even if she doesn't direct the next Wonder Woman film, Jenkins will get her fill of the original one by working with leading man Chris Pine on One Day She'll Darken.
