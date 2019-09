Chris Pine's Full-Frontal Scene Has Gone Viral & He's Not Here For The Double Standard

Pine-Nuts, as Pine fans call themselves, lost their marbles the last time the object of their affection had a nude scene in 2017's record-smashing Wonder Woman . At the time, the actor remarked how he was treated for that film, too. “It was fun to be objectified for a day,” he said per ET. “I was thinking this happens to women so, so much; it’s about time. While that was fun, I think it’s the most compassionate I’ve felt toward women on what they may feel being sidelined or made to feel less important.”