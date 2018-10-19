Chris Pine's Full-Frontal Scene Has Gone Viral & He's Not Here For The Double Standard

Chris Pine is once again proving he is the best Chris of all, this time by calling out the media's double standard in how they cover female and male nude scenes.
In an appearance on The Graham Norton Show to promote his role in the upcoming Outlaw King, in which he plays 14th century Scottish king-turned-rebel Robert the Bruce, Pine addressed the massive attention his full-frontal scene has garnered.
"I bear the ‘full monty,’ and it got a lot of attention,” Pine said according to ET, adding, "I thought the witty reviews were brilliant, but what did strike me most is that Florence Pugh bares everything too and no one commented.”
Florence Pugh, who plays Robert's bride in the film, has earned her own accolades for her performance in the sweeping epic, but little has been said of her own nude scene.
Pine added: "I am not sure what that means. Either people think they can’t comment or everyone expects women to get naked. Either way, it’s double standards.”
Whether it's a double standard because of their sex or a double standard because Pine is the higher-profile celebrity, the issue he brought up still stands. Nude scenes put actors in vulnerable positions, and it takes dedication to the craft and the material to shed all inhibitions. Pugh deserves the same recognition bestowed on her male counterpart.
Pine-Nuts, as Pine fans call themselves, lost their marbles the last time the object of their affection had a nude scene in 2017's record-smashing Wonder Woman. At the time, the actor remarked how he was treated for that film, too. “It was fun to be objectified for a day,” he said per ET. “I was thinking this happens to women so, so much; it’s about time. While that was fun, I think it’s the most compassionate I’ve felt toward women on what they may feel being sidelined or made to feel less important.”
