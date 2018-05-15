You already know the (actually not so complicated) name Saoirse Ronan, but it's time to get acquainted with a new rising star: Billy Howle. The two play young lovebirds in On Chesil Beach, the movie adaptation of Ian McEwan's novella of the same name, out May 18.
In the film, Ronan plays Florence Plonting, a serious, yet playful and smart, daring young Londoner who finds herself fond of a complicated Edward Mayhew, played by Howle. Like other children of the '60's they are anti-war, and pro-love. They are passionate about music, adventure, and each other. But all that light-heartedness comes to a serious halt on their wedding night, when things don't go as planned.
Advertisement
In a new clip from the film, premiering on Refinery29 exclusively, Florence and Edward share a tense moment on a stoney beach, Chesil Beach, where they are spending their first night together as husband and wife. Still wearing their "Just Married" best, Florence dodges Edward's touch and stands to face him. "You know I love you," she tells him with a look of total desperation. "I want to spend my life with you, and you feel the same. And we love each other and we can set each other free." The newlyweds suddenly look older, wiser, and more burdened. About what? It's unclear. But it looks terribly heartbreaking.
Watch the full clip below, only on Refinery29.com.
Advertisement