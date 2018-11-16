See Alexander Skarsgard Get Slapped In The Face In This New Espionage Thriller

You can't tell what's genuine and what's a lie in AMC's new limited series, The Little Drummer Girl, and that's where the excitement starts. A combination of The Americans and Killing Eve at first glance, the show is about a young actress, Charlie (Florence Pugh), who encounters an alluring stranger (Alexander Skarsgård) in Greece, only to get snaked into an elaborate spy operation.
If you're wondering how high the stakes are, then this clip from the series, debuting exclusively on Refinery29, should answer that question. In it, Charlie is being offered — if we want to be so kind as to say "offered" — a part in their plan. Skarsgård's character, Becker, is telling Charlie that her skills (acting, pretending, feigning satisfaction in her humdrum life) could have a deeper, bigger purpose if she let them.
Advertisement
"We understand how you've spun a more dramatic fiction for you life," Becker starts to telling a shocked Charlie. "...One that feels more like you than the ordinary suburban reality, and we love you for it, because we are just the same." He is basically asking her if she wants to join them in their life of espionage. (Note: Becker's accent is insane, but great.)
Charlie's response? She stands up and runs over to Becker, smacking him in the face, hard. Her outburst is met with an unexpected reaction from Michael Shannon's character, Martin Kurtz, in a full wig and grandpa glasses: "You did great kid — you just got the part."
And scene. Welcome to the world of spies Charlie. I'm sure it will all go smoothly from here.
The Little Drummer Girl will start its three night run on AMC starting November 19 at 9 p.m.
Advertisement