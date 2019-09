The trailer for the British network's Little Drummer Girl adaptation has dropped, and gives us a taste of what to expect from the six-part mini series that will air in the U.S. on AMC. Based on the novel by John le Carre, it stars a strong, mysterious woman named Charlie ( Florence Pugh ) front and center as she's plucked to become part of a secret spy operation. Leading the charge is Alexander Skarsgård as Becker, and Israeli intelligence officer — so those patiently waiting for the return of Big Little Lies can also give themselves a treat.