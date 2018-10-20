Killing Eve was confirmed for a season 2 before season 1 even finished airing, but that doesn't mean it's coming to our screens any faster. It definitely won't be airing until sometime in 2019, so until then, what should we watch? BBC has the answer.
The trailer for the British network's Little Drummer Girl adaptation has dropped, and gives us a taste of what to expect from the six-part mini series that will air in the U.S. on AMC. Based on the novel by John le Carre, it stars a strong, mysterious woman named Charlie (Florence Pugh) front and centre as she's plucked to become part of a secret spy operation. Leading the charge is Alexander Skarsgård as Becker, and Israeli intelligence officer — so those patiently waiting for the return of Big Little Lies can also give themselves a treat.
"You have talent being wasted," actor Michael Shannon says to Pugh's character in the trailer. "Collaborate with us on this performance, you will never be wasted again."
"So I'm bait?" Pugh replies. Seems like it.
While Skarsgård promises to stay by her side, it looks like this female character has no trouble defending herself, or slipping into various identities. Remind you of a certain Russian assassin?
BBC's Little Drummer Girl airs in November. Watch the trailer below:
