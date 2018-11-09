Still, if Chris Pine’s naked butt isn’t your thing, my real favorite love scene between the two of them takes place at the very end, when Robert and Elizabeth reunite on a beach after a long separation. She was held captive by the English and placed in a hanging cage outside a remote castle, vulnerable to the elements; he was off saving Scotland. But as they run towards each other and he swings her around, all of that is forgotten. Birds are singing, music is swelling, true love is in the air! It’s a lovely scene, and one of the few happy ones in this movie full of mud and blood. Savor it.