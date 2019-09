"I do. There just aren't enough movies yet in enough genres that have women in the lead to relieve the pressure that each one has to be everything to all women and all feminists. An early trailer for our movie features the scene that [in which Kate McKinnon and Mila Kunis' characters] can't drive a stick shift car. To me and to Dave, my writing partner, that was just a dumb Americans in Europe fish out of water scene. We didn't even think about gender. I can drive a stick shift car, and Dave can't. It didn't even occur to us that people would think this is a joke about how women can't drive. If it had been Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd in that car, no one would have ever said this is a joke about how men can't drive. There were a couple of people who said, 'Oh, this movie isn't feminist because this scene happens in it. Clearly, this is about women who aren't competent.' I have to be allowed to show women doing different things, some of them competent, some of them not."