Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Mila Kunis
Pop Culture
Hear Ashton Kutcher's Hilarious Valentine Fail
by
Kathryn Lindsay
More from Mila Kunis
Beauty
Mila Kunis Just Proved That A Subtle Haircut Changes
Everything
Erika Stalder
Feb 26, 2019
Movies
Why There Isn't More Male Nudity In
The Spy Who Dumped Me
(Aside From...
Anne Cohen
Aug 2, 2018
Pop Culture
Mila Kunis Has The Most Mature Answer When Asked About Demi Moore & Ashton Kutcher's...
Madison Medeiros
Jul 31, 2018
Movie Reviews
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Is A Tribute To The Spy Genre'...
Have you ever wanted to see Money Penny finally snap and burn all of James Bond's crisp white shirts with lighter fluid on her balcony after he ghosts her
by
Anne Cohen
Pop Culture
Mila Kunis Is Still Haunted By Her Failed Relationship With Macau...
Before Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were couple goals, Kunis was part of a different iconic Hollywood pairing. The That 70s Show actress dated Macaulay
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Mila Kunis' Dad Keeps Getting Duped By Tabloid Pregnancy Rum...
Having lived through high school, a good number of us have probably found ourselves the subject of some bogus rumor or another — but rarely were those
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
Mila Kunis Just Debuted A New Haircut — But Is It Legit?
There are a handful of celebrities who are so loyal to a signature look, that we can hardly picture them without it. Mila Kunis is one of these A-listers.
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
How Your Favorite Celeb Couples Looked On Their First Dates
Celebrity couples: We combine their names into singular monikers. We root for them when they post cute-as-hell pictures on Instagram. And we fall into
by
Erika Stalder
Pop Culture
The Harvard Club That Honored Mila Kunis Is Finally Letting Women...
After 223 years of existence, the Associated Press reports that Harvard University's oldest theater troupe Hasty Pudding will finally allow women to
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Appear On The Red Carpet Together For...
When it comes to red carpets, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are a notoriously private couple. That makes their adorable appearance at an event Sunday even
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Mila Kunis Found A Brilliant Way To Annoy Mike Pence On A Regular...
If there's one thing we love, it's an expertly crafted prank. And Mila Kunis may just have the executed one of the greatest pranks of all time. And, we're
by
Meagan Fredette
Pop Culture
Mila Kunis Had A Hilarious Run-In With A UPS Worker
She may play a bad mom on the big screen, but Mila Kunis is certainly taking some parenting tips to heart. So much so, in fact, that she prioritized
by
Christopher Luu
Entertainment News
The Bad Moms Aren’t Afraid To Talk About Salaries In Hollywood
Here's some shocking news: Putting women in lead roles sells tickets at the box office. Need proof? Please, take a look at Wonder Woman, which grossed
by
Madison Medeiros
Beauty
Kathryn Hahn Gave Her Son A Lavender Bath — & It Went Horribly Wrong
Earlier this year, we wrote about a woman who incorrectly used coconut oil in her bath — only to quickly discover that hoisting herself out of a tub
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Someone Call Mila & Ashton, Because Fez Is Down For A
That &#...
If you've been missing That '70s Show, there might be some good news in store for you. Wilmer Valderrama, who played Fez on the sitcom, hinted that a
by
Meghan De Maria
Pop Culture
Mila Kunis Gushes About Ashton Kutcher: We Are "Very Much In The ...
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher never fail to remind all that love is so, so real. Watching these two talk about their relationship makes hearts grow a
by
Meagan Fredette
Pop Culture
This Is Why Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Don’t Post Pictures Of Th...
Ashton Kutcher is an actor and a philanthropist, but he introduces himself, first and foremost, as a dad. He and wife Mila Kunis are a happy family of
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
30 Celebrities Who Refuse To Do Nude Scenes & Why
Nude scenes in movies or television is a thing. It's a complex negotiation of weird costumes and props designed to hide certain body parts and
by
Meagan Fredette
Movies
Mila Kunis Knows What Values She Wants To Instill In Her Daughter...
As she heads into promotion season for Bad Moms Christmas, Mila Kunis can't really avoid talking about her imperfect style of parenting. There's one flaw
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Entertainment
Mila Kunis Says Her & Ashton Kutcher’s Kids Will Get 'No Pre...
Ahead of her new movie, A Bad Moms Christmas, which opens November 3, Mila Kunis talked to Entertainment Tonight about her own family’s Christmas
by
Olivia Harrison
Movies
Mila Kunis Said She Always “Tried To Be Perfect” As A Mom
Here's a hot take: the moms of Bad Moms are actually good moms. As in, they're moms like the rest: just trying to do the best they can with the challenges
by
Meagan Fredette
Beauty
Rowan Blanchard's New Haircut Looks
Very
Familiar
For years, the lob, bob, or sci-fi chop — whatever you want to call it — has been a mainstay in Hollywood. Everyone from Kendall Jenner and Bella
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Mila Kunis Just Got The Haircut Every "It" Girl Is Copping For Fall
We're more than ready for our summer beauty style to go into full hibernation mode. That means the air-drying hacks are packed away, sun-kissed ends are
by
Samantha Sasso
TV Shows
You Need To See The Custom
That 70s Show
Outfit Ashton K...
Not even 1 year old and Dimitri Kutcher is getting nostalgic. Specifically, the son of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who the That 70s Show stars welcomed
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Movies
Mila Kunis Is Unrecognizable Filming Her Movie In Berlin
Have Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon traded places? No, you’re not going to see Kunis on the cast of Saturday Night Live this season, or McKinnon snuggled
by
Olivia Harrison
Movies
This Is Us
' Kevin Would Hate Justin Hartley's ...
Your favorite Bad Moms are back — and your favorite This Is Us character is joining them. The red band trailer for A Bad Moms Christmas is here, and
by
Meghan De Maria
Beauty
Mila Kunis
Always
Wears These 5 Beauty Looks — & No One ...
In the ever-changing world of celebrity beauty, it's not every day you find a star who's been loyal to a signature look for over a decade. Mila Kunis is
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Pop Culture
Ashton Kutcher Hits Back At Cheating Claims
If you're going to accuse Ashton Kutcher of cheating on Mila Kunis, it probably hurts your case when the other woman turns out to be his cousin. The
by
Erin Donnelly
Pop Culture
Ashton Kutcher Spills The Details On His First
Real
Kiss...
Unlike your average married couple, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have experienced two first kisses: the one for TV, and the one for real life. The
by
Erin Donnelly
Entertainment News
No One Is Happier That
BiP
Is Coming Back Than Ashton Ku...
After weeks of asking "will they or won't they," fans all over were thrilled to learn that ABC and Warner Bros. have decided to officially bring back
by
Madison Medeiros
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted