This Is Why Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Don’t Post Pictures Of Their Kids

Ashton Kutcher is an actor and a philanthropist, but he introduces himself, first and foremost, as a dad. He and wife Mila Kunis are a happy family of four, and they credit their success to the way they approach technology — specifically, pictures of their children, Wyatt (3) and Dimitri (almost 1).
In a conversation with Arianna Huffington on the Thrive Global Podcast with iHeartRadio the former That 70's Show actor admits he has an addiction to both technology and his children, but that he's careful to keep the two totally separate. For Kutcher, it's an issue of privacy — not for himself, but for his children.
"I have conversations with people about this," he tells Huffington. "I actually think that that should be a choice...We actually feel that being public is a personal choice." As in, his kids should be the ones to put themselves out there, but they're still too young to make that call.
"My wife and I have chosen a career where we're in the public light," he adds. "But my kids have not, so I think they should have the right to choose that."
This isn't to say the family never documents their daily antics or share pictures amongst themselves. They actually have a pretty neat system of keeping things out of the public eye.
"We have a private social network so we can share stuff with our family," Kutcher explains. "So the grandparents can see the kids and stuff, but we don't share any photos of our kids publicly."
Because, while we just want to gush over what we're sure are adorable photos, not everyone has such innocent motives.
"I don't think they should have images of them that are out there as children that somebody could potentially blackmail or do whatever," he continues. "It's their private life. It's not mine to give away."
Listen to the full interview below.
