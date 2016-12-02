Mila Kunis Just Had Her Second Child With Ashton Kutcher

Mila Kunis is a mom for the second time. The Forgetting Sarah Marshall actress had her second child by Ashton Kutcher, according to E! News. This time, the couple will be having a boy.
The only real thing we know is that the child won't be named Hawkeye, as Kunis isn't as big a fan of M*A*S*H as her husband.
Kutcher described how the couple's daughter, Wyatt, reacted to Kunis' pregnancy when speaking on Today.
"She points to Mila and she's like, 'baby brother' when she points to the belly," Kutcher said. "And then she points to dad and she goes, 'Beer!' So I think she gets there's something in the belly but I don't quite think that she knows that it's not going to be a plastic doll yet."
Kutcher and Kunis were initially supposed to just be friends with benefits, but things escalated all the way to marriage and now parenthood twice-over.
"If we just paid attention to these movies, we should know that shit like this does not work out in real life. Well, we clearly didn't pay attention," Kunis told Howard Stern of their arrangement. "We shook hands, we're like, 'Let's just have fun!' I mean, literally we lived out our movies."
Not a bad way for a rom-com to come to life.
