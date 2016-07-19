Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Were Supposed To Just Be Friends With Benefits

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher may be happily married with baby no. 2 on the way, but their situation wasn't always so conventional. The actress opened up to Howard Stern about how her and Kutcher's relationship progressed over the years, from friends to husband and wife — and everything in between. Kutcher and Kunis were friends since co-starring in That '70s Show in the late '90s and early 2000s. They reconnected in 2012, when both were newly single. Kutcher had just divorced Demi Moore, and Kunis had just split from long-term boyfriend Macaulay Culkin.
So, remember how Kunis did a movie called Friends with Benefits? And Kutcher starred in No Strings Attached? Well, it sounds like the actors took their cues from the movies and became friends with benefits IRL. "If we just paid attention to these movies, we should know that shit like this does not work out in real life. Well, we clearly didn't pay attention," Kunis told Stern. "We shook hands, we're like, 'Let's just have fun!' I mean, literally we lived out our movies."
Kunis says they tried their best to keep it casual, thinking that diving into a relationship with each other was a bad idea so soon after their respective breakups. "We both were in agreement. 'Yeah, this is just fun. Just fun.' Shook hands on it. Just fun," Kunis said. Long story short, the sex dates turned into sleepovers, and the feelings went from lusty to romantic. "We'd literally attempt to go see other people, and then that night we'd be like, 'Hey! What are you up to? Wanna come over?'" she told Stern. "It ended up going from just having fun to genuinely wanting... When I realized I was nervous was when I spoke to him. I was like, 'I don't like this anymore.'" We're glad the pair eventually got their own rom-com ending.
