Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Were Supposed To Just Be Friends With Benefits

Kunis says they tried their best to keep it casual, thinking that diving into a relationship with each other was a bad idea so soon after their respective breakups. "We both were in agreement. 'Yeah, this is just fun. Just fun.' Shook hands on it. Just fun," Kunis said. Long story short, the sex dates turned into sleepovers, and the feelings went from lusty to romantic. "We'd literally attempt to go see other people, and then that night we'd be like, 'Hey! What are you up to? Wanna come over?'" she told Stern. "It ended up going from just having fun to genuinely wanting... When I realized I was nervous was when I spoke to him. I was like, 'I don't like this anymore.'" We're glad the pair eventually got their own rom-com ending.