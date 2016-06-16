Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's first child Wyatt Isabelle is almost two years old. And soon, she's going to be a big sister.
Kunis's representative told People that the couple is now expecting their second child.
The news isn't surprising, since Kunis and Kutcher have both taken to parenthood. Kutcher has embraced his parental duties, speaking out about the lack of diaper-changing tables in men's restrooms. He also said on Ellen that he sings to her daughter while she dances.
In May, Kunis said on Entertainment Tonight, “I know that when we decided to have a kid, we were ready to no longer be selfish — at least start the process, because innately, as humans, we’re very selfish people, and we really wanted to have a family.”
She also told Business Insider in October that she wanted another kid but planned to wait a bit first. Apparently, she didn't mean for too long. We're excited to see what unique name they come up with for their next child.
