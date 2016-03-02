Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' little girl will turn 2 this year. But Wyatt is already outdoing her dear old dad when it comes to contemporary dance moves. The actor recently told Ellen DeGeneres that the tot mostly just bounces from the knees when she's grooving out, but has sometimes been known to bust out some Whip and Nae Nae action.



"Mama taught her that," Kutcher added, noting that he hasn't mastered that particular choreography himself. DeGeneres used the mention of Kunis as a way to segue into a discussion about the couple's top-secret wedding last summer.



"It was a ninja effort," he explained, saying that they went through all sorts of trouble to throw off potential paparazzi efforts. Kutcher admitted to posting incorrect information about his whereabouts on social media, so their wedding vows might escape the background noise of helicopters. Can't blame the couple on that one. Listen to Ashton talk about both his best girls in the video clip below.



