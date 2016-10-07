Update: Ashton Kutcher Confirms Sex Of Second Baby

Well, it's official. Baby KuKu No. 2 is a boy.
After spilling the beans on the Today show yesterday morning, Kutcher confirmed the happy news on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
"We haven't told anyone," the proud papa said, seemingly forgetting his earlier slip. "We're having a boy."
The actor added that he had wanted a girl because his daughter Wyatt is "incredible." As you can see from the clip below, she's also a bit of a potty mouth.
This article was originally published on October 6, 2016.
Back in June, Mila Kunis broke the news that she and her husband Ashton Kutcher are expecting their second child together. (The couple's daughter, Wyatt, is 2 years old.) The couple had not yet revealed the baby's due date or sex — until now, that is. Ashton Kutcher let the baby's sex slip in passing during a conversation with Savannah Guthrie on the Today show Thursday.
Guthrie asked the actor whether Wyatt is excited about having a sibling. "She points to Mila and she's like, 'baby brother' when she points to the belly," Kutcher said. "And then she points to dad and she goes, 'beer,'" he laughed. "So I think she gets there's something in the belly. But I don't quite think that she knows that it's not going to be a plastic doll yet."
Kutcher also said that while he's scared about having a second child to run after, he's learned an important lesson from raising Wyatt: "They're pretty durable, you're not going to break them." Ah, the wisdom of fatherhood.
Skip head to 3:38 in the video below to hear Ashton make the reveal.
