Update: Ashton Kutcher Confirms Sex Of Second Baby

Back in June, Mila Kunis broke the news that she and her husband Ashton Kutcher are expecting their second child together. (The couple's daughter, Wyatt, is 2 years old.) The couple had not yet revealed the baby's due date or sex — until now, that is. Ashton Kutcher let the baby's sex slip in passing during a conversation with Savannah Guthrie on the Today show Thursday.



Guthrie asked the actor whether Wyatt is excited about having a sibling. "She points to Mila and she's like, 'baby brother' when she points to the belly," Kutcher said. "And then she points to dad and she goes, 'beer,'" he laughed. "So I think she gets there's something in the belly. But I don't quite think that she knows that it's not going to be a plastic doll yet."



Kutcher also said that while he's scared about having a second child to run after, he's learned an important lesson from raising Wyatt: "They're pretty durable, you're not going to break them." Ah, the wisdom of fatherhood.