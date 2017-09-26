We're more than ready for our summer beauty style to go into full hibernation mode. That means the air-drying hacks are packed away, sun-kissed ends are prepped for a chop, and our seasonal color swap is marked on the calendar. But we're not the only ones with the same mindset: Plenty of celebrities are popping up with fresh hairstyles for the new season, too, like Solange's bleached curls and Emma Roberts' "Champagne" highlights. Now, another star is showing off her latest transformation: Mila Kunis.
The A Bad Moms Christmas actress is rarely one to change up her look. Unlike the rest of us, the 34-year-old doesn't seem to suffer from chronic hair fatigue and usually sticks to her long, jet-black look. In fact, the last time she went to the salon for a big cut was earlier this summer. But even the strongest of celebs aren't immune to the seasonal exhaustion we feel toward our old hair. And just in time for the fall equinox, Kunis debuted a chin-grazing bob before stepping out to support her partnership with Jim Beam.
Celebrity hairstylist Renato Campora showed off the new chop on Instagram late last night — and it is Pinterest-perfect. These days, half of Hollywood is addicted to the either the pixie or buzzcut — and the bandwagon for the short style seems to be growing daily. But Kunis went in a completely different direction, channeling some of the Parisian inspo we've been eyeing for months. Sure, Kunis' classic look has worked for decades, but this is one change we'll accept any day.
