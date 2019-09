Mila Kunis Just Got The Haircut We All Want

The Bad Moms 2 actress is rarely one to change up her look . Unlike the rest of us, the 34-year-old doesn't seem to suffer from chronic hair fatigue and usually sticks to her long, jet-black look. In fact, the last time she went to the salon for a big cut was earlier this summer . But even the strongest of celebs aren't immune to the seasonal exhaustion we feel toward our old hair. And just in time for the fall equinox, Kunis debuted a chin-grazing bob before stepping out to support her partnership with Jim Beam