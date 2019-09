Mila Kunis Just Traded Her Long Hair For L.A.'s Trendiest Cut

Some stylists think the L.A. bob trend might point to something bigger. "For years, there was a Victoria's Secret, 'pretty girl' hair thing, but in some ways that is shifting," says Jon Reyman , editorial hairstylist and co-owner of Spoke & Weal salons. "Women are having really strong, empowered conversations. I think it's about self-expression. I think there's a punk side to all of this, like a 'fuck you, damn the man' kind of thing, which I like." Adds L.A. stylist Sal Salcedo , "More than anything, it's a sign of empowerment and freedom...Women are taking charge of the way their roles are being set."