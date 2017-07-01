Mila Kunis Just Traded Her Long Hair For L.A.'s Trendiest Cut

If you're looking for long beachy hair inspiration, L.A. is no longer the place to find it. The city has officially become the capitol of the bob brigade — starting at the trendiest salons and trickling into the A-list scene. Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Kerry Washington, and Kim Kardashian are just a handful of celebs rocking the look. And it looks like Mila Kunis just jumped on board, too.
The Bad Moms actress debuted a chic bob on a shopping trip with her family earlier this week. The blunt style is cool, classic, and low-maintenance — which is a no-brainer for a successful actress with a thriving career and two kids under two.
Since meeting Kunis on That 70's Show with long brown strands, we haven't seen the star with anything shorter than her collarbone. (And she hasn't really switched up her hair color either.) This is likely a huge change for Kunis — but no word yet on whether it's for a role or personal. Either way, we're digging it.
Some stylists think the L.A. bob trend might point to something bigger. "For years, there was a Victoria's Secret, 'pretty girl' hair thing, but in some ways that is shifting," says Jon Reyman, editorial hairstylist and co-owner of Spoke & Weal salons. "Women are having really strong, empowered conversations. I think it's about self-expression. I think there's a punk side to all of this, like a 'fuck you, damn the man' kind of thing, which I like." Adds L.A. stylist Sal Salcedo, "More than anything, it's a sign of empowerment and freedom...Women are taking charge of the way their roles are being set."
Whatever her reason, Kunis' transformation is enough to inspire even the most stubborn long-haired among us to finally take the plunge and get the cut they've been thinking about. It’s effortless, takes little styling, and works with almost any hair texture. And, as Kunis proves, you can pull off the look without even trying.
