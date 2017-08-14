Mila Kunis Always Wears These 5 Beauty Looks — & No One Has Noticed

In the ever-changing world of celebrity beauty, it's not every day you find a star who's been loyal to a signature look for over a decade. Mila Kunis is one of the rare few. Sure, she's tried a few trendy styles over the years — a walk down memory lane proves this —but her go-to beauty look has remained consistent through her career, to say the least.
When you think of Kunis' red carpet vibes, chances are it's her smoky eye that comes to mind, but there are a few subtle things she wears on the regular that you might not have noticed. Think: strategically-placed liner, Hollywood's favorite "brassy undereye," and a certain lipstick finish.To celebrate Kunis' birthday today, we're breaking down the look that's served her well through the years.
The five techniques that have made Kunis' beauty look truly memorable, ahead.