You Need To See How Much Mila Kunis Has Changed

Looking back at Mila Kunis' evolution is a lesson in cult film and T.V. roles: That '70s Show, Family Guy, Ted, Black Swan, and many more universal favorites fill her resume. Of course, she's been in the industry since she was a tween, so along with that is a beauty evolution just as impressive.
With each show and film that she's starred in, she's switched up her look, too. (Okay fine, maybe not while voicing Meg on Family Guy, but you get the point.) She's also run through a lot of the same trends as the rest of us, rocking butterfly clips and blue eyeshadow in the '90s, caramel highlights and tons of black liner in the aughts, and so much more.
Basically, Mila's beauty evolution is all of us '90s kids — and man was it fun to look back on. We can't wait to see what on-trend look she tries next, but in the meantime you can keep clicking to see her best styles from the past.