Emma Roberts Just Got L.A.'s Most Popular Haircut

Update: Emma Roberts has had every hair color in the book, from dark brown to fiery red, and just this weekend, the actress debuted an icy, platinum blond hue. The trick to pulling it off without damaging your strands? Do it gradually, of course.
Roberts' stylist Riawna Capri of Nine Zero One Salon shared the star's new color on Instagram, writing that the "ChampagnePop" blond color has been a slow and steady change since earlier this summer. "It's near impossible to get that perfect blonde in one appointment. Clients, be patient with your stylist! Healthy, beautiful color takes time!"
Advertisement
New ? #ChampangePop for the beauty #901girl ??@EmmaRoberts ??? Stylist, don't forgot to remind your clients going from brunette to blonde, that "3 times a charm" ✨ it's near impossible to get that perfect blonde in one appointment. Clients, be patient with your stylist! Healthy, beautiful color takes time! ? And make sure with every appt you trim those ends to keep the health of the hair ✂️ Emma was brown Aug 3, and before that red ? this is her 3rd Blonding Appt, 3 trims, and her hair feels healthier than ever. ❤️ (Extra Healthy Hair Weapons: @olaplex in my lightener and @joico #lumishine 9NV + 9V to make that perfect #ChampangePop ✨) Happy Blonding! ✨??✨ #3timesacharm #ninezeroone #✂️? #mereecapri
Thinking about taking the platinum plunge, à la Roberts? Take note: "Make sure with every [appointment] you trim those ends to keep the health of the hair ✂️ Emma was brown August 3, and before that red ? This is her 3rd Blonding [appointment]. Three trims, and her hair feels healthier than ever," Capri advised in the caption.
This article was originally published on August 4.
If we've learned anything about celebrity beauty looks, it's this: Don't get attached. Consistency is not the key in Hollywood, and stars' "signature looks" don't stick around for too long. With Khloé Kardashian going back to blonde after two weeks of being a brunette and Sarah Hyland visiting the salon more than we go to Chipotle, we're not surprised there's another celeb who underwent a major hair transformation: Emma Roberts.
There's no doubt that Roberts has rocked almost every hair color under the sun – from "cayenne spice" to rosé, and everything in between. But there's one look she always comes back to, and that's the blond bob. Watch as the Scream Queens star proves that some haircuts never go out of style:
Nine Zero One co-founders Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee gave Roberts the sun-kissed hue and textured cut, which the star debuted at the Domino Pop-Up this weekend in the Hamptons. If it feels familiar, that's because it is: The actress got this exact style before — once in November 2015 after wrapping Scream Queens and again in June 2016.
Advertisement
Lee hinted Roberts' return to blond might be due to one pesky planet going into retrograde next week. The celebrity colorist posted to Instagram a hyper-lapsed video of the transformation captioning it, "Mercury made use do it... ?Tag team color correction for @emmaroberts by me @nikkilee901+@riawna ?textured chop by @riawna. ✂️✨ #RobertsRetrograde#901girl @ninezeroone @olaplex."
Astrologers often encourage people to shy away from making major decisions when the planet is on the backspin, but it looks like Roberts planned ahead and got the chop a week early during the Uranus retrograde instead. Either way, the final cut came out as Pinterest-worthy as always — we just hope, this one time, it sticks around for a while.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement