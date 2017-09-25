Emma Roberts Just Got L.A.'s Most Popular Haircut

New ? #ChampangePop for the beauty #901girl ??@EmmaRoberts ??? Stylist, don't forgot to remind your clients going from brunette to blonde, that "3 times a charm" ✨ it's near impossible to get that perfect blonde in one appointment. Clients, be patient with your stylist! Healthy, beautiful color takes time! ? And make sure with every appt you trim those ends to keep the health of the hair ✂️ Emma was brown Aug 3, and before that red ? this is her 3rd Blonding Appt, 3 trims, and her hair feels healthier than ever. ❤️ (Extra Healthy Hair Weapons: @olaplex in my lightener and @joico #lumishine 9NV + 9V to make that perfect #ChampangePop ✨) Happy Blonding! ✨??✨ #3timesacharm #ninezeroone #✂️? #mereecapri

A post shared by Riawna Capri | Hairstylist (@riawna) on Sep 24, 2017 at 8:13am PDT