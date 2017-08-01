Forget the highlights, babylights, and Blondes-Have-More-Fun mindset. This summer, celebrities are flipping the script and going darker for the sunny season. It's true: Brown hair is back a little early this year. Khloé Kardashian went "bronde" last week for the first time in years, Paris Hilton dipped her toe in brunette water last month, Miley Cyrus is finally growing out that platinum pixie — and now, Sarah Hyland is jumping on the bandwagon.
Last time we saw the Modern Family actress, she was rocking her usual blonde bob. But it appears she's traded in her shorter hair for (temporarily) longer ends and a warmer hue to boot. In fact, Hyland went darker than she's ever been — even more so than when her red dye job two months ago.
The colorist behind the look is none other than Nikki Lee, the co-founder of Nine Zero One salon. Lee said Hyland came to her looking for a chocolate brown look — which he dubbed "Cinnamon Chocolate" — for an upcoming role. But Lee's — and fellow co-founder Riawna Capri's — decision to change the color and add some length was to protect Hyland's hair. "Going dark and keeping her hair as healthy as possible while being on set is always the best decision," she says. "We added in some extensions for fullness and additional protection from all the heat styling that can happen on set."
For a role or not, Lee says, "I personally love Sarah dark because it brings out her gorgeous green eyes and looks so good on her skin tone." If you have a salon appointment on the horizon, perhaps consider the "anti-summer" hair color — that is, if you're willing to walk on the dark side of trends.
