The Real Reason Behind Miley’s Two-Toned Hair

Miley Cyrus has experimented a lot with her hair over the past few years, from chopping her locks and playing with platinum bangs, to experimenting with some DIY hair dye at home to donning controversial dreadlocks. And each time she changes something up people are dying to talk about it, because, hey, beauty is a lot of fun.
Unfortunately, picking out a hairstyle comes with its own set of societal pressures, even for superstars like Cyrus.
Yahoo reports that in an interview on The Cooper Lawrence Show, the "Party in the USA" singer explained why she decided to go with her most recent look, which can be described as a grown-out ombre, with her brunette roots being the darkest and the platinum blonde ends shining brightest.
"I like blonde and brown — now I don’t have to choose," she said.
She could have stopped there if she had wanted to, but Cyrus kept going and explained why not having to choose between colors was so liberating.
"For chicks, you've gotta look a certain way all the time, and I just don’t wanna do that," she added.
This admission is just one of Cyrus' latest since she came back onto the scene with her new single, "Malibu," which seems to celebrate her love for life and her beau, Liam Hemsworth.
Earlier this month, Cyrus appeared on SiriusXM's Hits 1 Radio, where she told the hosts that she’d refrained from smoking marijuana or drinking alcohol for over 10 weeks. She later told Billboard that the change came after thoughtful consideration and ultimately came down to her wanting to “be super clear and sharp."
During another radio show appearance this month, Cyrus confessed that the one song she regrets the most is “Wrecking Ball.”
"Swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever," she said. "I am never going to live that down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball."
Hopefully, this is just the beginning of big changes for Cyrus, who, like every fierce woman out there, deserves happiness.
