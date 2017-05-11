After a long hiatus, Miley Cyrus has finally dropped some new music. Her new single, "Malibu," started streaming today, as did the picture-perfect music video. Leading up to the release, Cyrus was upfront about the fact that the song was written for her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth. Now that it's here, we can't stop listening to every little detail that gives us a rare glimpse into their usually private relationship.
This song marks a happy ending to a somewhat tumultuous timeline. While the two have always been close, it's been pretty off again-on again since they first met in 2009 while filming The Last Song. In September 2013, a rep confirmed that the couple had called off their engagement. The two were single (and mingling) for two or so years before finally reuniting in 2016. Now, the engagement in back on.
"I needed to change so much," Cyrus told Billboard about the break. "And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, 'I don’t recognize you anymore.' We had to refall for each other."
She decided to write this song party to put a rest to the constant speculation. "[People are] going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam," she said. "So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?"
But how does she feel, exactly? Ahead are all the references Cyrus makes to Hemsworth in the new single, and what (we think) they mean.
