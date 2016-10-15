On-again couple Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are finally not shying away from putting their love on a bit of public display. Last night, the couple attended Variety's Power of Women luncheon in Los Angeles, marking their first public event appearance together since their much-speculated reconciliation earlier this year.
Variety covergirl Cyrus, who wore a 1960s-inspired dark-blue plunging pantsuit printed with white flowers and polka dots, was honored at the event for her Happy Hippie Foundation work, reports ET. She was seen snapping silly selfies with Hemsworth during the event. Sadly, none of those cute shots made it to the singer's Instagram, though she did post a picture of herself with fellow event honorees, including Helen Mirren, Scarlett Johansson, and Laverne Cox.
Cyrus and Hemsworth first met back in 2010 on the set of The Last Song (thanks for the throwback, Hems), becoming engaged and then calling the whole thing off three years later. But just this January, their relationship was back to game on — score one for #TeamLove — and Cyrus was once again seen sporting the dazzling engagement ring Hemsworth had given her in 2012. None other than Dolly Parton confirmed the reconciliation (she is Cyrus' godmother, after all) and the pair became Insta-official in May, thanks to a sweet pic of Miley with Hemsworth's dog, Dora. (It's not puppy love, but we do love that puppy.)
Just a couple weeks ago, Cyrus, who's been making the press rounds for her new role as a coach on The Voice, didn't shy away from calling Hemsworth her boyfriend repeatedly in an interview with Elle. ("Boyfriend," not "fiancé." One step at a time, kids.) Now, the pair has stepped out publicly for the first time, holding hands and smiling willingly for photographers, no less. Whether or not they are secretly re-engaged, they seem happy, which makes us happy for them.
