Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth back together? If her engagement ring didn't convince you, this might: Miley has been spotted not just with Liam, but with his dog, Dora. If that isn't proof of a committed couple, we don't know what is. You don't just go cuddling with any old person's pet.
The pop star shared the photo of herself snuggled up with Dora on Instagram three days ago. Then again, she's been on a real dog kick. Several other recent photos on her Instagram celebrated what would have been her late dog Floyd's birthday on May 5 with pictures of various canines.
Still, the other dog photos don't feature Miley herself. Plus, her godmother Dolly Parton said in March that she was "really happy to hear they had gotten back together."
So, if you've been crossing your fingers that the couple has reunited, you can thank Dora for another pretty clear sign that they have.
