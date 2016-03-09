Did Dolly Parton Just Confirm That Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Are Back Together?

Miley Cyrus' godmother Dolly Parton may have just spilled the beans about the current status of the 23-year-old's relationship with ex-fiancé Liam Hemsworth.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Parton was asked about Cyrus and whether or not the "Wrecking Ball" singer is back together with Hemsworth. At first, Parton sidestepped the question and just talked about how wonderful Cyrus is.
"She's great, she's a talent," Parton said, sounding just like a proud godmother. "She's deep, she's smart. She's sensitive."
And, Parton said, she's gone through a lot. "She's been put through a lot," Parton said, before joking. "She's put herself through a lot."
When she was asked if she liked seeing Cyrus and Hemsworth together, Parton said, "I do. I was really happy to hear they had gotten back together."
Parton doesn't say where she heard this news about the couple, who originally split back in 2013, but one may assume she heard it straight from Cyrus herself.
Though perhaps like the rest of us, Parton's seen that Instagram photo of Cyrus with Hemsworth's family and put two and two together. Or, maybe she noticed that Cyrus has been wearing a diamond ring that looks suspiciously like her old engagement ring, and that she just bought a Malibu mansion right next door to Hemsworth and is just hoping for the best.
