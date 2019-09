Did Dolly Parton Just Confirm That Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Are Back Together?

Miley Cyrus' godmother Dolly Parton may have just spilled the beans about the current status of the 23-year-old's relationship with ex-fiancé Liam Hemsworth.In an interview with Entertainment Tonight , Parton was asked about Cyrus and whether or not the "Wrecking Ball" singer is back together with Hemsworth. At first, Parton sidestepped the question and just talked about how wonderful Cyrus is."She's great, she's a talent," Parton said, sounding just like a proud godmother. "She's deep, she's smart. She's sensitive."And, Parton said, she's gone through a lot. "She's been put through a lot," Parton said, before joking. "She's put herself through a lot."When she was asked if she liked seeing Cyrus and Hemsworth together, Parton said, "I do. I was really happy to hear they had gotten back together."