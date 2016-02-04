Are Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth really back together? We have no idea. But what we do know is the pop star just picked up a brand-new $2.5 million home in Malibu — a move that's bound to fuel the reconciliation rumors. Why? As Curbed reports, he four-bed, three-and-a-half bath space is right next door to Hemsworth's place. (Subtle, right?) Plus, it's right by the beach. If they wanted to, Cyrus and Hemsworth could wake up and recreate the magical romance that is The Last Song every single morning.
Trulia points out that the purchase might have more to do with the pop star's status as a burgeoning real-estate mogul than anything else. She already owns a $5 million ranch in Hidden Hills and a $3.9 million home in Studio City. So, what inspired her to invest in this new nest? Check out the pictures to find out!