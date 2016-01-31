Say what you want about Nicholas Sparks' work, but without him, we might never have had Ryan and Rachel in The Notebook or Miley and Liam in The Last Song — not to mention as real-life couples! The latter pair first met while filming the big-screen adaptation of Sparks' book, resulting in an engagement, breakup, and from the looks of things, a big reconciliation.
It remains unclear as to whether or not the pop star and her Ausssie actor beau are engaged again, but Sparks, for one, wouldn't be surprised. The author spoke about Hemsworth and Cyrus' chemistry with Entertainment Tonight.
"I might tend to believe there was little bit of magic involved,” he said of their interaction on the 2010 film set. “They're both really terrific people, right? It was great watching them."
“Liam was unknown [at the time]," he added. "This was his first role. And, of course, Miley was a superstar by that time, just so talented in so many ways. Really great to know that, you know, even after the breakup, they remained friends."
And then some!
