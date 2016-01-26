Rumors that Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have rekindled their romance have been swirling since the start of 2016. Although Cyrus, 23, has never been one to bite her tongue — sticking it out is more her thing — she's stayed mum on the rumor, as has Hemsworth. But the 26-year-old actor's older brother, Chris, offered up his take on the purported reconciliation when Entertainment Tonight asked him about it at a gala in New York City on Monday. "I'm happy if he's happy, whatever he's doing in life," the Aussie, 32, told ET. "I can't confirm any of that," he continued, "but, you know, he's smart [and] he's happy."
Looks like the Thor actor is sinking comfortably into the role of "cool, supportive older brother." Little bro Liam got engaged to Cyrus in May 2012, but the couple called it off in September 2013. The pop star was recently spotted sporting that very same engagement ring. An Instagram of Cyrus hanging out with Liam's family has further fueled speculation that the lovebirds are back on. Either way, we know of at least one relationship that's thriving: The Hemsworth bros.
