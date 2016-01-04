Now Miley Cyrus Is Hanging Out With Liam Hemsworth's Family

Miley Cyrus seems to be having a lot of fun on her holiday in Australia — specifically with Chris Hemsworth's wife, Elsa Pataky. You know, the sister-in-law of a certain ex-fiancé of hers.
Adding fuel to the fire that a spark may be rekindling between Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, Pataky posted a photo of her and the pop star to Instagram, writing, "I love people I can be crazy with!!"
Seriously, is there anyone better to get crazy with at a music festival down under than Miley? We don't think so.
The photo, which doesn't include either of the Hemsworth brothers, comes just days after Cyrus and her ex were seen together "cuddling and kissing" at the Falls Music Festival in Australia, according to E!.
Of course, it's not the first time rumors that Cyrus and Hemsworth were reuniting spread. Back in May, the two were reportedly hanging out and "potentially rekindling their rocky romance." But, it turns out they really weren't.
In actuality, the duo — who broke off their engagement in 2013 — are just a couple that seem to bump into each other and hang out or offer help when adopting a dog.
If anything, it's like the two are starring in their own real-life Nicholas Sparks movie. So while we wait and see what's really going on between the two, maybe just watch their actual Sparks film, 2009's The Last Song, and know you'll get that happy ending every time.
