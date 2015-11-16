Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth might not be on the path to marriage anymore. But the former couple is still close enough to make important decisions together — like whether or not the Mockingjay star should become a dog dad. Turns out the answer to that question is: absolutely.
The "Wrecking Ball" singer and her ex-fiancé synced up at an event for Wylder's Holistic Pet Center over the weekend, and even picked out an adorable pup for the actor to take home.
"Thanks @mileycyrus for loving dogs as much as we do!! You helped find this gigantic, 6 month old puppy a new home," the Wylder Pet Center shared on Instagram, along with a sweet pic of the proud new pup owner and his oversized canine. "@liamhemsworth you will give this deserving baby a great life!"
Everything — and we mean everything — about this photo is putting us into straight-up snuggle mode. Also: that FACE. Is there anything better than that face?!
Of course, Cyrus didn't leave the event empty handed, either. She took home her own pup — and by "took home" and "her own," we mean she adopted one on behalf of buds Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips and his girlfriend, actress Katy Weaver — so that Miley's dog, Milk, would have a pup to play with when they visit Coyne's abode.
Bold gift choice, right? That's so Miley.
