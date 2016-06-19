Miley Cyrus Made A Huge Relationship Reveal With This Instagram

Another day, another "WTF are you playing at, Miley Cyrus?" post on Instagram.
This time, after months of speculation on whether she and former flame Liam Hemsworth are actually together again, Miley decided to troll the internet. On Sunday, the singer posted a photo of herself.
Does that sound boring? Well, how about the part where she catches the back of her T-shirt in the mirror? Because if you look carefully, you can see that the words on the back of that shirt read "Hemsworth."
Oh, and she captioned it with heart-eye cat emoji — because we'll never know what that means.
This is more troll-worthy than that time she posted a photo of Liam Hemsworth's dog on her Instagram or that time they both posted the same Muhammad Ali tribute. Or, any of the other countless "What does this mean, Miley?" posts she's made alluding to the pair.
So, any guesses about this one? Are they? Aren't they? Is Miley Cyrus the celebrity world's greatest internet troll? You decide.
Either way, well played, Miley.
