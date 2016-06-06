Liam Hemsworth & Miley Cyrus Mourn Muhammad Ali

After Muhammad Ali’s passing last week at 74, Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus both posted the same picture of the pair meeting the legend back in 2012.
“I’ll never forget the day we met the toughest man on the planet. RIP Champ,” Hemsworth captioned his picture. Cyrus opted for a more understated "#RIPCHAMP."
The photo was taken backstage at the 2012 Celebrity Fight Night XVIII in Phoenix, Arizona, an event which hosted Ali as a featured guest 18 times. The pic is also notable as it’s the first time Hemsworth posted a picture of he and Cyrus together on their social media. When it was taken, Cyrus and Hemsworth had been engaged for three months. Cyrus performed the song "You're Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go" at the event.
Comments on the posts seem evenly split between mourning Ali’s passing and celebrating the reunion of Cyrus and Hemsworth. Though Hemsworth is typically much more private than Cyrus, she’s become increasingly reserved in her social media posts as of late.
Ali’s funeral will be held Friday in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.
