Today we're taking a look back at when Liam met Miley. Liam Hemsworth just showed his love for Miley Cyrus with a very special — and very shirtless — #TBT post.



Hemsworth posted a throwback shot on Instagram of The Last Song, the 2010 movie on which he first met Cyrus.



"Throwing it WAY back," Hemsworth captioned the fuzzy photo that features him in orange swim trunks standing next to Cyrus, who with her long, dark hair, looks more like Hannah Montana than the Miley we know now.



"What a blur," he joked about the photo's quality.

