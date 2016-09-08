Today we're taking a look back at when Liam met Miley. Liam Hemsworth just showed his love for Miley Cyrus with a very special — and very shirtless — #TBT post.
Hemsworth posted a throwback shot on Instagram of The Last Song, the 2010 movie on which he first met Cyrus.
"Throwing it WAY back," Hemsworth captioned the fuzzy photo that features him in orange swim trunks standing next to Cyrus, who with her long, dark hair, looks more like Hannah Montana than the Miley we know now.
"What a blur," he joked about the photo's quality.
One engagement, one breakup, and a reconciliation later, Hemsworth and Cyrus are going strong six years after their initial meeting. While tabloids have the two getting married any day now, the couple has managed to stay pretty quiet about their presumed reengagement.
In fact, the only place the two seem to be publicly showing off their love is on Instagram. Back in June, Cyrus made their relationship Instagram official by posing with the actor's dog and wearing a Hemsworth jersey. The heart-eyed cat emoji was certainly a nice touch.
With all this social media love going around, one might even say these two are in the midst of their own Nicholas Sparks love story, perfectly written for 2016.
It makes you wonder whether there's a Last Song 2 in their future.
