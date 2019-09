One engagement, one breakup, and a reconciliation later, Hemsworth and Cyrus are going strong six years after their initial meeting. While tabloids have the two getting married any day now, the couple has managed to stay pretty quiet about their presumed reengagement.In fact, the only place the two seem to be publicly showing off their love is on Instagram. Back in June, Cyrus made their relationship Instagram official by posing with the actor's dog and wearing a Hemsworth jersey. The heart-eyed cat emoji was certainly a nice touch.With all this social media love going around, one might even say these two are in the midst of their own Nicholas Sparks love story , perfectly written for 2016.It makes you wonder whether there's a Last Song 2 in their future.