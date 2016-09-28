Miley Cyrus seemed to be having a blast in her spinning chair as blind auditions for the teams continued last night on The Voice. Though, while she's busy filling up #TeamMiley with all of her favorites, what role is Liam Hemsworth playing in her life these days? He's clearly on #TeamMiley, but is he a fiancé or boyfriend?
The outspoken Cyrus recently spent two days doing an in-depth interview with Elle. In the interview, she opens up about things such as her childhood in Tennessee and her social media philosophy ("This chick at the office, I gave her my [Instagram] password"), and her complicated time on Hannah Montana.
However, she doesn't shed any light on the question of whether she and love Liam Hemsworth are officially engaged. She wore her own ring (and earrings) during the photo shoot and, according to the magazine, she called him her "boyfriend" throughout the interview.
Miley has always had a way with words. She also doesn't care much for labels. Sure, she knows people will wonder why "boyfriend" and not "fiancé," but she could have easily used "lover" or "partner" or "soul mate" and it wouldn't have been a surprise.
Let's not get too caught up in terminology. Let's just let Miley be Miley and let boyfriends be boyfriends.
