Miley Cyrus has some advice for child actors: Find yourself a good team that will fight for you.
In the cover story for the October issue of Elle, Cyrus admitted that despite being the star of the Disney series Hannah Montana, she wasn't always treated like it.
"I mean, at one point — they'll probably kill me for saying it — I was probably the least paid person on my [Hannah Montana] cast because I didn't know any better," she said. "I was just like, 'I can be on Disney! Yeah, I want to do it!'"
Cyrus told the magazine that her character's name was Miley, "but I didn't own my name — we didn't think about that." Her mom quickly saw how easily a child could be taken advantage of in this business, "so she hired smart people to protect me in that way."
It was that decision by her mother that Cyrus now says made her the smart business woman she is now. "I'm happy that when I was younger, people protected me and put me in a position where I can now control my music."
Cyrus, who's now the newest coach on The Voice and released her latest album, Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz, for free last year — also wants to help contestants on the show be in charge of their own careers.
"I don't want this to come off the wrong way, but I'm going to tell my contestants: Be Bernie Sanders," she said. "Be the person people want and love. Don't worry about the masses. That's how you make a memorable moment. Let people talk about it."
