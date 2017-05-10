Here's A Sneak Peek Of Miley Cyrus' New Song About Liam Hemsworth

Miley is back — almost. The 24-year-old singer posted a quick preview of her new song "Malibu" on Wednesday, the video for which will debut in full at the Billboard Music Awards on May 21. Last week, the star told Billboard that the new song is about Liam Hemsworth, specifically the couple's reunion after their 2013 split.
"I needed to change so much," she told the magazine. "And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, 'I don’t recognize you anymore.' We had to refall for each other."
The song officially drops tomorrow, May 11, but Cyrus is already hard at work plugging the video for our soon-to-be summer jam.
First, she posted a preview for the upcoming award show, which features a snippet of the song alongside the new video. From what we can hear (which isn't much), the song has an uncharacteristically bubblegum feeling to it. It's airy and laidback — the kind of song that makes you wish it was warm enough to drive with the top down. This is helped by the fact that the video is made up of warm beachy shots showing the artist frolicking with balloons and literally rolling around.
Shortly after, Cyrus posted a shot taken by none other than Liam Hemsworth himself, reminding fans that the single is almost out.
"My new single #Malibu drops tomorrow! (Thursday May 11th!)" she captioned the snap. "Tellllll everyone you know to check it out!"
Cyrus confessed to Billboard that she actually wrote the song in an Uber, and never thought she'd end up writing a song like this.
"I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song," she said. "[People are] going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?"
We can't wait to hear all about it.
