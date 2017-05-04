Cyrus actually penned the track in her Uber on the way to the set of The Voice in late 2016, on which she was a coach for season 11. "I drive myself everywhere, but that day I decided to Uber, and I was trying not to sing out loud because someone else was in the car." Cyrus surprised even herself with "Malibu," saying, "I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song." And, in standard Cyrus fashion, she has an IDGAF attitude about what people think. "[People are] going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam," she reasoned. "So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?"