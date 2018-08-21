Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Favorite Romantic Songs
Music
These Girl Power Songs Are All You Need
by
Elena Nicolaou
More from Favorite Romantic Songs
Relationships
Why A Certain Song Can Make It Feel Like You Just Got Dumped
Kasandra Brabaw
Aug 21, 2018
Horoscopes
The Perfect Hookup Song For Your Sign
Sara Coughlin
Jun 13, 2018
Music
Miley Cyrus' New Song Is About Liam Hemsworth: "We Had To Refall For Each...
Carolyn L. Todd
May 4, 2017
Music
The Best Disney Songs That You Forgot About
It is a fact universally acknowledged that a Disney song is the best tune for the shower. "Look at this stuff? Isn't it neat?" I sing, gesturing at my
by
R.A. Farley
Health Trends
This Video Of An Elderly Man Singing To His Wife Proves That True...
Get ready cynics — this elderly couple is about to make you believe in true love. Jim and Talma Turley "have the greatest love story," according to
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Music
This #TBT Playlist Will Take You Through Every Stage Of A Relatio...
Raise your hand if you've ever found yourself in a dingy dive bar, or a taxi, or even the middle of a grocery store, when a certain song came on and —
by
Anna Sudit
Pop Culture
This Incredible Woman Will Change The Way You Listen To Love Songs
I’ll never forget the first time I listened to The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. I was eight, although I felt much older and cooler, as I sat in the back
by
Cortney Riles
Music
This Playlist Will Get You In The Mood This Valentine's Day
Romance is serious business for many Spotify listeners, and they’re clearly in the mood by February 1; we’ve noticed listeners start creating
by
Shanon Cook
Entertainment News
Is This Channing Tatum's Sex Playlist Or What?
Sex playlists: we've all got one — or two, depending on the mood. Some may feature Marvin Gaye and others, Jeremih. Channing Tatum's allegedly has
by
Hayden Manders
Music
The Ultimate Date-Night Playlist
A Valentine's Day playlist is a tricky thing. There are, of course, literally thousands of classic love songs out there to choose from. On the other
by
Nathan Reese
Entertainment News
Father John Misty's Different Love Songs
One thing you can guarantee when sitting down with Josh Tillman is that he's going to give it to you straight. The singer-songwriter and ex-Fleet Foxes
by
Nathan Reese
Entertainment
Exclusive: The Cheesiest, Silliest Love Songs Of All Time
You'd think that people would have had enough of silly love songs. But, we look around and see it isn't so. Some people want to fill the world with silly
by
Leila Brillson
Music
We Love These Songs: A Valentine's Playlist Courtesy Of WVUM
Call us old fashioned, but we're suckers for a good playlist. So, when we were thinking of our V-Day tunes, we had to turn to some of our favorite DJs in
by
Maria Argüello
Entertainment
Hit The Standard This Sunday For Some Swoon-Worthy Love Songs
No matter what you think about Valentine's Day, we're pretty sure everyone will like this V-Day-themed party. What's not to like — or rather, love —
by
Maria Argüello
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted