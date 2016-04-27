This #TBT Playlist Will Take You Through Every Stage Of A Relationship

Anna Sudit
Raise your hand if you've ever found yourself in a dingy dive bar, or a taxi, or even the middle of a grocery store, when a certain song came on and — while you were minding your own business — the lyrics gave you such chills that you thought, Omg, this song was written ABOUT ME. (Raises hand.)

Ever since that moment, it became your song. Because whatever you were experiencing the moment you first heard it — whether it was falling in love, breaking up, or being cheated on — comes flooding back, every time that song, YOUR song, comes on. Suddenly, you feel like you're in a music video, wearing butterfly clips and a bedazzled crop top, spilling out your emotions and telling it like it is.

Warning: You're about to go down a rabbit hole of nostalgia and feelings. (Remember that song you played on repeat when you broke up with your first S.O. in middle school? Yeah, it's probably on this list.) Come enjoy the ride!

Christine Aguilera, "What a Girl Wants"
Remember when you thought you'd found someone you were thankful for, who knew exactly what a girl wants and what a girl needs?
Aaliyah, "One in a Million"
Or when you were, like, 100% sure you had found the one — your one in a million you'd spend the rest of your life with?
Mandy Moore, "Candy"
Remember that one S.O. you just couldn't get enough of? That person probably had spiky hair and rode a skateboard, which you probably thought was so hot...
3LW, "Playas Gon' Play"
With every relationship in middle school came rumors and haters. Well, 3LW said it first: Haters, they gonna hate.
Jennifer Paige, "Crush"
When the other person was way more into it than you were.
Mariah Carey, "Heartbreaker"
Honestly, this music video is #squadgoals. What are friends for if not taking you to the movies to throw popcorn at your (soon to be) ex? Also, can we talk about that crochet crop top?
Dream, "He Loves You Not"
When you have a rival who just won't give up on stealing your boo, but you're not even worried about it.
Natalie Imbruglia, "Torn"
We've all been there. When nothing is fine, and we're torn and all out of faith. Aren't they always just a little too late?
Britney Spears, "(You Drive Me) Crazy"
Okay, remember when Sabrina the Teenage Witch was serving milkshakes in what looks like a weird warehouse party in a Britney Spears music video? But also, are you thinking about that crush you once texted (probably on your colorless flip phone) "Baby, thinkin' of you keeps me up all night"?
Destiny's Child, "Say My Name"
When your S.O. started acting shady, and YOU KNEW something was up and were just not having it.


Shania Twain, "That Don't Impress Me Much"
When it's one douche after the other (or in Shania's case, a rocket scientist), and you're just not impressed.
Spice Girls, "Say You'll Be There"
When you're ready to give them everything, including all that joy can bring — you just want them to be there.
TLC, "Creep"
I almost feel like this song is more relevant now that Instagram exists.
Blaque, "As If"
Raise your hand again if you remember hearing this track in Bring It On. This is the type of song that doesn't even need a music video, because you can just imagine yourself rolling your eyes and singing it to your rude-as-hell ex.
Stacie Orrico, "Stuck"
When you check your phone every 10 minutes to see if your ex texted to make up. And you feel like a fool because you're still in love with someone who's just so wrong.
No Doubt, "Ex-Girlfriend"
The ultimate ex-girlfriend song, because now you're just another one on the list — but, really, you should have thought of that before you kissed.
Sugababes, "Hole in the Head"
When someone is trying to play you, and you're just not feeling it.
Alanis Morissette, "You Oughta Know"
Bet you knew this song was coming, didn't you? Alanis Morissette captured so many feelings we've all experienced, but maybe felt they were too crazy to admit.
Mya, "My Love Is Like...Wo"
When you're feeling yourself and are not fucking around.

Sixpence None the Richer, "Kiss Me"
How many times did you listen to this song when you were "in love" for the very first time and couldn't wait for that person to kiss you beneath the milky twilight? (Personally? More than 100.)
Jennifer Lopez, "Ain't It Funny"
Isn't it funny when they try to come crawling back? LOL. No, thanks.
Lisa Loeb, "Stay (I Missed You)"
When you thought you were strong, but you missed him.
All Saints, "Never Ever"
When you think you've been playing by the books...and you get ghosted. So cold.
