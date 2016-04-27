Raise your hand if you've ever found yourself in a dingy dive bar, or a taxi, or even the middle of a grocery store, when a certain song came on and — while you were minding your own business — the lyrics gave you such chills that you thought, Omg, this song was written ABOUT ME. (Raises hand.)



Ever since that moment, it became your song. Because whatever you were experiencing the moment you first heard it — whether it was falling in love, breaking up, or being cheated on — comes flooding back, every time that song, YOUR song, comes on. Suddenly, you feel like you're in a music video, wearing butterfly clips and a bedazzled crop top, spilling out your emotions and telling it like it is.



Warning: You're about to go down a rabbit hole of nostalgia and feelings. (Remember that song you played on repeat when you broke up with your first S.O. in middle school? Yeah, it's probably on this list.) Come enjoy the ride!



