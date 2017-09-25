Skip navigation!
Anna Sudit
Shopping
The Best-Fitting Jeans For YOUR Butt
Ray Lowe
Sep 25, 2017
Shopping
The Most Flattering Shorts For YOUR Butt
Ray Lowe
Sep 11, 2017
Shopping
The Perfect Glasses For Your Face Shape (& Personality)
Us
Sep 11, 2017
Fashion
Your No-Bullshit Guide To Bra Shopping
The next time you find yourself in the nude, take a good look at your boobs. In the mirror. When's the last time your gave your girls a solid inspection,
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
The Skinny On Shopping For Skinny Jeans
There's much to be said for skinny jeans that fit you like a glove. Our closet would be in a sad state of affairs without at least one tapered pair that
by
Ellen Hoffman
Fashion
I Tried 4 Of Spring's "Biggest" Trends & Here's What It...
To be completely honest, it's never been super-easy to be under 5'2" and into fashion. It's not that we petite people don't have fun getting dressed every
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Trends
You Can Make Your Own Insta-Worthy Earrings For Less Than $20
My recent statement-earring obsession started with 2016's hoop resurgence: All of a sudden, it seemed like everyone had big gold circles dangling from
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Makeup
6 Brow Mistakes You're Probably Making
This post was originally published on July 12, 2014. In today’s beauty world, it’s hard to imagine a time when we wanted anything other than the
by
Gyan Yankovich
Music
This #TBT Playlist Will Take You Through Every Stage Of A Relatio...
Raise your hand if you've ever found yourself in a dingy dive bar, or a taxi, or even the middle of a grocery store, when a certain song came on and —
by
Anna Sudit
Skin Care
All Your Gross Acne Questions, Answered
Breakouts are like annoying coworkers: Almost everyone has them, and it takes tons of effort to avoid them. But, maybe, life would be a bit easier if we
by
Liesa Goins
Home
5 Pinterest Decor Lessons You Need To Unlearn Now
This story was originally published on June 10, 2015. I love Pinterest. You love Pinterest. We all love Pinterest. Except when it leads us astray.
by
Chloe Daley
San Francisco
7 Stretches Your Body Really Needs
This post was originally published on May 27, 2015. Let's be real, it's not always easy or convenient to clock in quality time at the gym. And, with all
by
Angela Tafoya
Shopping
The Best Sunglasses For Your Face Shape — & Style Personality
Shopping for eyewear can feel a little formulaic: You stare at a mirror long enough to figure out your face shape, then find a style that best complements
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
5 Handbag Trends To Start Toting Now
New season, new bag. The calendar says April, but we've already got our sights on fall in a major way (hello, fashion industry production cycle!). If
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
The Petite Girl's Guide To Stress-Free Shopping
The sartorial woes of the fun-sized girl are many, so we're taking on the gripes, dreams, and — in some illuminating cases — hacks that make
by
Ana Colon
Entertainment
28 London Influencers On The Books That Changed Their Lives
Maybe it's on your nightstand, dog-eared and tea-stained. Maybe you loaned it to a friend or sent it out into the world by leaving it on a train. Maybe
by
Erin Donnelly
Shopping
The Best Swimsuits For YOUR Shape
You’re not alone in daydreaming about beach hair, a sun-kissed complexion, and sand between your toes. They’re thoughts crossing our minds, too —
by
Ellen Hoffman
Best Bras
Every Type Of Bra You Should Own & Why
The backbone of a good wardrobe, bras get the most wear and the least love of anything in the delicates section. Many of us have been wearing the same two
by
Ellen Hoffman
Shopping
Factoids & Finds From Our Favorite Mall Stores
Ah, the mall: It's where we discovered our love for window-shopping, our weakness for sugar-coated pretzels, and our unparalleled parking skills. We've
by
Ana Colon
Tinseltown
How NOT To Be Rude At A Holiday Party
You may not be sitting at the kids' table anymore, but that doesn't necessarily mean you've got the proper holiday-party decorum down pat. Be it a
by
Venus Wong
Home
How To Make Your Apartment Look Clean In 5 Minutes
‘Tis the season for your home to be strewn with last-minute wrapping accoutrements, used Champagne flutes, and dry-clean-only party dresses. With
by
Jessica Hester
Travel
10 Smart Ways To Travel Without Going Broke
In theory, travel is the only thing you can spend money on that actually makes you richer. But, in practice, paying for a big trip can quite easily leave
by
Julie Pennell
San Francisco
5 Convincing Reasons To Start Meditating
Between constantly poring over our computer screens and rushing around the city, it can be tough to find time to clear the mental clutter. But, finding
by
Andrea Kasprzak
Tinseltown
A Complete Tipping Primer — From Your Hairdresser To Doorman
Gratuities comprise a significant part of the U.S. economy, but it’s easy to forget during holiday craziness how central they are to service workers'
by
Laura Barcella
Home
All The Hacks That'll Make Your Life Easier
Your grandma may tell you otherwise, but there are many shortcuts in life. We can't imagine living without quick fixes to remove stains or cheap hacks to
by
Venus Wong
Shopping
Is Your Coat Warm Enough For Another Polar Vortex?
Down-filled parkas and puffer jackets talk a big talk when it comes to bad weather. But, really, how can you tell the one you're thinking about buying
by
Ellen Hoffman
Food & Drinks
How To Spend Less On Thanksgiving Dinner
Planning a Thanksgiving feast is no small feat: After all, you're dealing with a bird that's the cornerstone of a key American tradition. Plus, you've got
by
Venus Wong
Shopping
A Beginner's Guide To Dressing For Your Aura
There may just be a force greater than your credit limit controlling your wardrobe. We're talking auras. (Hey, it's nearly Halloween. Time for some
by
Ellen Hoffman
Work & Money
Lessons I Learned From Getting Fired
I’ll never forget how it felt to land my dream job. It was a blogger position at the website of a fancy magazine I’d been reading since I was 15. When
by
Laura Barcella
Skin Care
The Sneaky Girl's Guide To Cosmetic Enhancements
Let's get one thing out of the way first: We're not saying anybody needs plastic surgery, fillers, or any other cosmetic enhancements. Love what you've
by
Annie Tomlin
