Breakouts are like annoying coworkers: Almost everyone has them, and it takes tons of effort to avoid them. But, maybe, life would be a bit easier if we could actually understand them.
Since acne is the most common skin condition in the U.S., we’re guessing you’ve had at least a run-in or two with the frustrating spots — and you probably have some questions. So, we got some of the best dermatologists in the breakout biz to share the real facts, including the correct way to pop a pimple, the reason you get zits on your butt, and what causes scars.
Read on for everything you've always wanted to know about acne (but were afraid to ask).