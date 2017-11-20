Skip navigation!
Liesa Goins
Beauty
Your Guide To A Bump-Free Bikini Line
Liesa Goins
Nov 20, 2017
Skin Care
Read This Before You Even Think About Popping A Pimple
Liesa Goins
Oct 6, 2017
Beauty
The Best Cheap Haircuts In New York City
Liesa Goins
Jul 21, 2017
Makeup
The No-BS Guide To Buying Drugstore Makeup
Navigating the overwhelming drugstore makeup aisles can be like managing your Netflix queue — you know there’s tons of good stuff in there, but where
by
Liesa Goins
Skin Care
Why Are We So Obsessed With Pimple Popping?
Often there’s a fine line between fascinating and repulsive — as Kanye West proves. Within the gray area, popping pimples falls somewhere between
by
Liesa Goins
Skin Care
How To Calm A Skin Freakout
You know how pretty much all the drama during JoJo’s season of The Bachelorette involved Chad? Redness is the Chad of your complexion — if you’re
by
Liesa Goins
Skin Care
All Things Feet: The Gross Beauty Issues You Need To Know & How T...
Too often, our feet end up being our last priority. But, we put them through so much — running for the train, waiting in line at Trader Joe's, teetering
by
Liesa Goins
Skin Care
No, You Shouldn't Treat All Body Acne The Same
We spend nine months of the year waiting for summer — the sunshine, the longer days, the warm weather, the barely-there wardrobe that comes with it all.
by
Liesa Goins
Skin Care
Spironolactone Or Accutane: Which One Is Right For You?
If you have painful cystic acne or stubborn hormonal flares, you know the struggle to find the right treatment. It’s a bit like the search for a
by
Liesa Goins
Skin Care
The Winter Skin Problem No One Talks About (& How To Fix It)
You don’t need Al Roker, a weather app, or an Instagram feed full of pictures of your friends’ dashboard thermometers to tell you it’s cold. Most of
by
Liesa Goins
Skin Care
All Your Gross Acne Questions, Answered
Breakouts are like annoying coworkers: Almost everyone has them, and it takes tons of effort to avoid them. But, maybe, life would be a bit easier if we
by
Liesa Goins
Skin Care
How To Treat Your Skin At Every Age
Fighting the signs of aging is like setting up a 401(k) for your skin. You want to start early, making contributions that will pay off decades later. Of
by
Liesa Goins
Beauty
Facial Masks That Can Improve Your Mood
Sometimes, your skin rebels when your life has too much stress, too little sleep, or perhaps too many margaritas. Usually, a good concealer and a pair of
by
Liesa Goins
Skin Care
The Best New Eye Products For Circles, Bags & Wrinkles
Forget all that "eyes are the windows to the soul" nonsense. Your eyes are what tell people what’s really going on with you — whether you’re
by
Liesa Goins
Skin Care
All The Boob Questions You Were Afraid To Ask, Answered
After your face, the skin on your breasts is quite literally the most front-and-center on your body — which makes it easy to obsess over any aberration.
by
Liesa Goins
Skin Care
Take Care Of Your Feet Like A Foot Model
If you're not indulging in a pedicure or cursing the pain of breaking in a new pair of shoes, the condition of your feet is quite likely the farthest
by
Liesa Goins
Beauty
Why You're Stress-Sweating & How To Stop It
Sweat is perfectly acceptable on a 90-degree day in New Orleans or while setting a personal record for burpees — not so much in a climate-controlled
by
Liesa Goins
Hair
The Surprising Story Behind Your Hair Extensions
Anyone who’s impulsively run to a stylist with a picture of Michelle Williams’ pixie can understand the agony of growing out your hair. Or, maybe too
by
Liesa Goins
Skin Care
You're So Vein, You Probably Think This Article Is About You
Harsh-truth time: You may have legs that rival Beyoncé’s backup dancers' or have ridden thousands of miles in your Flywheel class, and still have
by
Liesa Goins
Hair
The Pro's Guide To Growing Out Your Hair
Personal growth can be challenging, sometimes even painful. And, few growth processes are more frustrating than patiently growing out long hair. You need
by
Liesa Goins
Skin Care
10 Skin Lies You Need To Stop Telling
Telling a lie to save your skin is just human nature ("that email must have gone to spam," "traffic is terrible," "I have to work and can’t make it").
by
Liesa Goins
Hair
Crucial Products Your Hair Type Needs This Winter
Face it: Your hair is needy right now. We’re not judging. Every single one of us should coddle our strands in the winter months. Just as you layer on
by
Liesa Goins
Skin Care
8 Gross Beauty Issues (We're Going There!)
We’re prone to oversharing, and our lack of boundaries ventures into territories that we’ve been told are gross, unpleasant, and even inappropriate.
by
Liesa Goins
Body
The Science Of Your Skin Damage
Sun exposure is similar to shopping at Target. The more time you spend there, the more you gradually fill your cart. Once you get to the cash register,
by
Liesa Goins
Skin Care
Sweat: How To Avoid It & How To Deal
Do you know anyone who likes to sweat? Like, really enjoys the sensation of sweating outside of a hot yoga room? You don’t — namely because sweat has
by
Liesa Goins
Skin Care
Skin-Care Experts Cop To Their Worst Mistakes
You know what makes Throwback Thursday pictures so fun? The cringe-worthy moments. We love those images of perms-gone-wrong and excessive eyeliner because
by
Liesa Goins
Body
Sweat Much? The Truth About That Smell
Sure, it’s satisfying to wring out your sports bra after a SoulCycle class. But, outside of a workout, being sweaty is more often unpleasant than a
by
Liesa Goins
Hair
8 Hair Lies You Need To Stop Telling
Little white lies — we all tell them. But, sometimes those seemingly harmless fibs can cause some serious damage. Take, for instance, your hair. Whether
by
Liesa Goins
Celebrity Beauty
Beauty Tricks From Our Fave TV Shows
Sometimes we need a break from all the collagen and Botox crammed into Real Housewives plotlines and switch on a show that gives us some good,
by
Liesa Goins
Celebrity Beauty
Oscar Beauty We Wish Stars Would Wear
For a TV special about dramatic performances, the Oscars tend to be shockingly free of drama. Well, unless you're talking about the occasional high-leg
by
Liesa Goins
